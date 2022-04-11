newsletters, editors-pick-list,

"IT'S just about mission impossible." Mid Coast coach Mick Grass said this after his side's 9-0 loss to Adamstown in the National Premier League Women's football clash played in Newcastle. Grass said his team's disrupted preparation caused by wet weather this year makes it difficult to compete at the required standard. "People say I'm just making excuses. But we've had three training sessions on a field in the last seven weeks,'' Grass added. "One of those was on a tennis court, the other on the synthetic surface hockey field. We played a team that hasn't missed a training session or a game in the last three months.'' As was the case in the opening round fixture, Mid Coast were competitive for much of the first half despite conceding an early goal. "But 15 minutes from halftime we let in three goals, so we were down 4-0 at halftime,'' Grass said. "That's been a problem time for us in all of our games.'' He said this is indicative of his squad's lack of training and game time. "We're hoping to get a training session in this week. I've given the players Easter off because we don't have a game and I'm sure a lot of them would have made arrangements,'' Grass said. "But hopefully after Easter we can start to get back to something like normal with training.'' A bright point for Mid Coast was the performance of 15-year-old Sarah King. "This is Sarah's first year in first grade,'' Grass said. "She's starting to blossom now and show some initiative. Evie Bobilak up front played with purpose.'' Mid Coast has yet to score a goal in three matches.. Things won't get much easier for Mid Coast in their next game when they tackle Newcastle Olympic in Newcastle on Sunday, April 24. Olympic thrashed New Lambton 16-1 last Sunday. However, Grass hopes Newcastle Jets stars Hannah Brewer and Claire Coelho will both be available for the encounter. "Hannah should be right, Claire has had an injury, but I thinks she'll be okay by then,'' Grass said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/1eb2086c-0305-41b9-861a-fe5a29693443.jpg/r240_24_1200_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg