An upgrade to a two kilometre stretch of the Bucketts Way between Upper Avon Road at Craven and Wood Street in Stratford is due to start soon. The roadworks include improving pipe culverts and open drainage channels. Guardrails will be installed with a bitumen seal and line marking finishing the job. Traffic lights will be in place during the project to permit alternate one-way traffic flow. "These works will provide a smoother and safer section of road," council's manager operations north, Dan Park said. Works will start in mid-April and be finished by September. There are several other improvement projects underway along The Bucketts Way, a 151km route that connects the Pacific Highway to Taree via Gloucester. Another project, about one kilometre south of Allworth Road, is progressing well and should finish in late May. Road widening and drainage improvements will start in April near Stony Creek between Baldy Knob and Forest Glen roads. Work is expected to finish in December. Works to improve the Bucketts Way intersection at Weismantels Road are also underway. The works include vegetation removal, a dedicated right turn lane, road widening and resurfacing. Works should finish in September. All completion dates are weather dependent. Recent rainfall has delayed Mid Coast roadwork projects across the region. The Bucketts Way Route Access Strategy - Stage 1 is a joint project. It's funded by the federal government's Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program, the NSW government's Restart NSW Fund and MidCoast Council's Regional Roads Rehabilitation Capital Works Program. The program aims to improve opportunities for regional development. For more information about road works happening across the Mid Coast, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Roads.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/63af0030-3efa-4896-86d0-95537e65a869_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1211_3024_2920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg