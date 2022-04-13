news, local-news,

The Parry's Cove development by Sheargold at Tea Gardens has been approved by the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel with support from MidCoast Council. The development was expected to transform both the Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest communities with major construction projects being undertaken in 14 stages over 114 hectares. Five hundred and fifty nine residential lots, a residents' multi purpose building - nicknamed the Hub with adjoining playground and tennis courts, a wellness centre complete with 25 metre indoor swimming pool, gym, and studio,. two new parks and a combined 19 kilometres of footpaths and cycleway, new roads and associated drainage and landscaping works will complete the project. It is envisaged the entire Parry's Cove Community will deliver approximately 900 dwellings once approval is obtained for a further two stages and plans are submitted to MidCoast Council for a diversity of housing choices across the site. The project is expected to inject more than $840 million to the economy, generate approximately 1900 construction jobs alone over 10 years of development and provide a net increase of approximately 560 jobs for local residents. After receiving State government approval back in early 2019, a development application (DA) was lodged with council in October 2019. Construction was anticipated to begin mid-way next year. By integrating parks, playgrounds, multi-age fitness areas and a state-of-the-art wellness centre with an indoor swimming pool and gymnasium into the existing natural environment, Parry's Cove will become the benchmark for active, healthy living on the Mid North Coast, Sheargold managing director, Michael Sheargold said. The development has received full Enviro Development certification from the Urban Development Institute of Australia demonstrating Sheargold's commitment to delivering sustainable master planned communities, he said. The project will deliver more than 114ha of Biobank lands protected into perpetuity, conserving local biodiversity while utilising existing bushland, abundant waterways and beaches to create a connected and walkable streetscape, ensuring residents and the broader community can enjoy the beautiful natural setting. The Parry's Cove project takes its name from the local area's deep history and distinct landscape. Sir William Edward Parry and his wife Lady Isabella Louisa Parry were outstanding pioneers of the area who contributed greatly to the community. "There has been a significant investment of both time and resources to achieve this milestone for the Parry's Cove project." Mr Sheargold said. "Whilst we are unfortunately not as progressed with Parry's Cove as we initially anticipated, some eight years into our carriage of the project we look forward to commencing delivery of a high-quality community to complement the natural beauty of the area."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/32100945-41c8-4554-b776-38ad85c48244.jpg/r5_0_1994_1124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg