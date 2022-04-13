Dawn Service and Anzac Day arrangements for Old Bar

community,

The 2022 Anzac Day events at Old Bar will include a flyover by the RAAF. The Dawn Service will, as in the past, be conducted at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall, commencing at 5.30am. It will be preceded by a small march from the Clerke Street intersection and veterans will be formed up there at 5.20am. There will then follow a ceremony and wreath laying in a fenced off area. Marshalls will be in place to assist the public. The entrance to Pacific Parade will be cut off prior to the service and march but vehicular egress will still be available via Rose Street and Hall Street. The public will not be permitted to assemble on the streets. There will be a breakfast for veterans and the public after the service. The main service will be held on the lawn above the Taree Old Bar Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) from 12.15pm and include a wreath laying ceremony. All marchers and processing vehicles should assemble between the Old Bar heritage airfield and the playing field by 11.30am ready for commencement of the march at 11.45am. The march will continue along Ungala Road to the marquees for the commemoration. For those marching, please check in with the parade commander on arrival between the airfield and the playing field. All marching groups will proceed to the end of the march before being ordered to fall out. For family and friends viewing the march, please line up along Ungala Road. A fly over has been arranged with the RAAF and will occur just after the march, coming from the north, directly over the airfield. Thank you to the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mike 'Beaker' Skene. The aircraft is an E-7A Wedgetail, which is based at Williamtown. The field of remembrance will be assembled behind the stage, flags and cenotaph, this year containing some 280 crosses. Feel free to wander through from 11am and they will remain in place for some time after the service. The emergency vehicles will be on display for the public after the service. The SLSC will be providing a sausage sizzle on the day, which will be a wonderful addition and contribute to the family atmosphere. Despite deciding not to continue with formal meetings, Resilience Old Bar members will continue to carry out some functions so as not to see the work already done wasted. Distribution of information as to what is occurring will continue to be published in this newspaper and on the Old Bar Community Facebook page. Members of the group will be able to partner with either the Old Bar RFS or the SES when they have a stall at the Old Bar markets. This will provide an opportunity to encourage and assist community members to complete preparedness plans. A magnificent book Fighting Spirit - A Tribute to the Bushfire-affected Communities of Australia's Black Summer, generously given to Resilience Old Bar, is being donated to the Old Bar Library for the public to view. This publication is well worth a viewing. Advice has been received that MidCoast Council intends to appoint a project officer mid-year to focus on building community awareness and preparedness in the council Region. The work done on the Community Tool Kit will be available to that person to help inform of the Old Bar profile and priorities and perhaps be a starting point for further action. Old Bar's RSL Day Club, Barwalla members and volunteers enjoyed an excursion last Monday, the first for a couple of years. Bus and car transport was provided to Forster where they enjoyed a lake and river cruise, accompanied by lunch on board. This Sunday, April 17, Club Old Bar is the place to be as the big fundraiser for the Old Bar Community Flood Appeal is on. There will be live music, morning tea, barbecue, jumping castle, a mega raffle and auction. The function will run from 10am till late and the courtesy bus will operate for your convenience. To date, five trailer loads of requested goods have been delivered to Lismore and this fundraiser will build on the support already provided. Everything that has happened to date has been through the generosity of the Old Bar Community All proceeds will go directly to the affected people. For donations of auction items, contact janeve@bigpond.com or ring Jan on 0404 465 604 or 6557 4093.

