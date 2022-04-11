sport, local-sport,

TAREE Croquet Club is going on a membership drive. "We have about 30 members at the moment, but the numbers have really gone downhill in the last couple of years,'' club secretary Lorna Butcher said. The club holds a come and try day on the fourth Sunday of the month. "We play croquet from about 9am, have morning tea and then we finish with a barbecue lunch,'' Lorna explained. The club is based in Albert Street, Taree across the road from Taree High School. Around 15 members celebrated the club's 85th anniversary on Saturday. "We had a game of croquet and then morning tea,'' Lorna explained. "We also had club memorabilia on display.'' Meanwhile the club is preparing for the annual Wild Fig Carnival to be played next month. This will run for four days and attracts players from around the State.

