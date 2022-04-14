sport, local-sport,

TOWN opened their account in the Manning Hockey division two women's competition with a 2-1 win over defending premiers Tigers in the round two fixture. Narelle Salmon and Alana Keough were the goal scorers for Town. Tigers were without some key performers, notably Katrina Hayes and are also minus some of last season's side. However, they still showed enough to suggest they'll be among the contenders this year. Town lost the opening round fixture against Chatham but bounced back with a solid performance against Tigers. A closely fought competition looms, with Sharks looking the early season favourites, however, all teams have credentials. Meanwhile Minkey Hockey is set to start on Friday, April 29 from 5pm-5:30pm. Sessions will run every Friday during term two and are aimed at children 3 to 6 years to introduce them to the skills needed to play hockey in a safe, non-competitive atmosphere with the emphasis on involvement and fun. Sessions are free, just turn up on a Friday at Taree Hockey Centre. Participants can wear comfortable clothing and joggers although no football boots and should bring a water bottle. All balls, sticks and shin pads are provided. Parents/carers are encouraged to take the field with their children.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/2c3335b0-576c-41ba-bd3b-f761c5c36549.JPG/r0_76_2596_1543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg