Taree Probus Club's annual general meeting in March was well attended by members. Again it was a scaled back meeting, due to COVID. Wives and partners were not part of this year's AGM and lunch was available in the club bistro for those members who wished to remain. Following a short general meeting, annual reports were given by committee members, there being no guest speaker. President Peter Baker read his report before declaring all positions vacant and closing the meeting. He then invited Taree Rotary Club president, Mrs Susie Ploder, to speak of Rotary projects underway, and to conduct the election of new committee for the 2022 to 2023 year. New committee elected were: president Alan Green, past president Peter Baker, treasurer Ken Minto, secretary Tony Gates, publicity officer Alan Green, welfare Graham McMorrine, bulletin editor Don Sheather, activities coordinator Graeme Drury, membership Terry Britten, program coordinator Ji Stacey, and committee John Ward and David Blair. Vice president and activities assistant positions remain vacant. Following the election, Susie issued Alan with the Collar of Office and asked Alan to continue with the remainder of the meeting. A small group of members joined with Cundletown Museum on a bus trip to Edogawa Commemorative Garden, a beautiful peaceful space in the Gosford Regional Gallery precinct, created under a sister city agreement with Edogawa, Japan in 1988. Taree Probus's next activity is to be the annual week away. Previously in Urunga, this year will be a new venue, North Haven. We look forward to a new and exciting range of activities, New members are most welcome to join with the club. Any retired men interested in fun and fellowship with like minded men, can phone president Alan on 6553 9298 or the secretary Tony on 6552 4284 for more details. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

