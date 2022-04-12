Bulahdelah students crossing the country

news, local-news, Bulahdelah Central School

Despite a pleasant breeze, organisers of this year's Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) cross country event for secondary students, decided to shorten the course distance. All students who completed the course are now eligible to compete in the Manning Zone Cross Country event, which was held earlier this week. BCS wellbeing head teacher, Warren Jones, congratulated the students who participated in the event saying they demonstrated one of the school's core values. He also extended that thanks to the staff and students that assisted with the smooth running of this event. Due to weather, the primary cross country was also a revised course. Results: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/cac2d535-e38f-4f30-9aca-57680245d2fe.JPG/r0_44_1954_1148_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg