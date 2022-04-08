news, local-news,

MUHAMMAD Ali is our favourite boxer of all time. He's incomparable. Beyond reproach as a pugilist, charismatic, witty and a strong sense of social justice. We don't follow the sweet science, as boxing is known, all that closely and we certainly have no desire to take it up. However, Ali still stands above the rest. The day back in 1974 when Ali beat George Foreman in the Rumble in the Jungle in Zaire is seared in our memory. We were in high school and had been sent to the sin bin after some minor indiscretion in class that was totally blown out of proportion by the mentally fragile teacher. As was always the case. We were in second form or year eight as it's now known. For some reason the big kids in fourth form (year 10) were allowed to watch the fight and from our out-of-class vantage point we were secure to get a reasonable view of the action. Of course there were repercussions for getting punted from class in the form of corporal (not capital) punishment, but we decided we'd scored a points decision over the teacher in any case However, all this rambling doesn't concern Ali, or boxing for that matter. It's about George Foreman, bested by Ali all those years ago in Africa. And not George Foreman specifically as in his exploits in the ring, but a George Foreman grill that recently came into our possession. It bears George's autograph while the grill is advertised as a 'lean, mean, fat grilling machine'. This grill is a must have for the culinary incompetent and that certainly includes this correspondent. It has revolutionised cooking at Struggle Street. Now we're not saying we're three Michelin stars yet. To be honest, we're not even sure what Michelin stars are, but either way we're definitely heading in the right direction. Just this week we had sausages on Monday evening, steak on Tuesday evening and steak with sausages on Wednesday. OK, not a lot of variety there we will agree. However, every meal was cooked in our George Foreman and all tasted a treat. Tonight's menu is still a mystery as the Roosters are tackling the Broncos at 8pm, so we have more important things to worry about than cooking. Or eating for that matter. Maybe a toasted cheese and tomato sandwich, provided we have some cheese. And tomato. And bread (memo to self, must do some shopping today). We haven't had a crack at making a toastie in the George Foreman, so tonight could be another bold experiment in the kitchen. Unless the Roosters lose and we go to bed and sulk, as is our wont. Yes, George Foreman. He's still not our fav boxer, but he's certainly moved up in the rankings. Bon appétit

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/113a075f-3bc5-4c5b-a56f-eea5c10b86ae.jpg/r3_62_1198_737_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg