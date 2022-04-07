news, local-news,

Nominations for inspiring doctors, medical practices, health and primary care providers across the Hunter New England Health District for the 2022 Primary Care Quality and Innovation Awards. The Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network (the PHN) is calling on all primary care providers, businesses and individuals from across the region to nominate themselves or someone they know for one or more of the six award categories. The primary care sector, like our community has faced another year of many challenges from the continuing pandemic to major flooding across our rural, regional, and metropolitan areas. The PHN believes that now more than ever, it is important to acknowledge those who are tackling every challenge head on and continuing to deliver quality care to a community who needs their support. Also in the news: New comprehensive Cancer Care centre announced for Manning Great Lakes The award categories are: Submissions close on Friday, April 29 and entries can be submitted via the PHN's Peoplebank page. The awards ceremony will be held at the NEX Exhibition and Convention Centre on Friday, June 24. The evening will include networking opportunities and entertainment, including hearing from our special guest speaker Deng Audit, NSW Australian of the Year 2017, Western Sydney lawyer and refugee advocate, who will share his inspirational story. More information regarding ticketing and entry criteria can be found on the PHN's Awards landing page. The PHN works with health centres, businesses, and individuals across a 130,000 square kilometre area, helping to deliver innovative and locally relevant solutions for the 1.2 million people and patients in need who live in communities, regionally and metropolitan, across the region.

