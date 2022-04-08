sport, local-sport,

TAREE Touch officials are hoping the forecast rain for this weekend doesn't eventuate so grand finals can be played on Monday night at the Jack Neal Oval. The association hasn't completed a season since 2018/19 due to the pandemic and then wet weather. Now it appears the weather will intervene again. "I'll leave the call up to Nigel Wallis (Taree City Bulls president),'' Taree Touch president Graham Goodwin said. "The field is soft - they mowed it on Monday, but it won't take too much rain for it to be saturated again. We don't want to tear it up before the footy season starts.'' Mr Goodwin said Monday is the deadline. "Easter's next weekend and I'm not going any further after that,'' he said. Games are scheduled for three time slots, with C-grade at 6pm, B-grade at 6.45 and A-grade at 7.30. The association usually plays at the Taree Recreation Ground, however, Mr Goodwin said there's no chance of the grand finals going ahead there for a variety of reasons.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/2951765b-e190-4850-95e0-860119ae119a.jpg/r149_11_593_262_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg