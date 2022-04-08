newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TAREE Motor Cycle Club president Craig Nelson estimates it will be 'months, not weeks' before racing can resume at the Old Bar Roadside Circuit. Other than minikhanas for junior riders held once a month, the club hasn't raced at its home track since 2019, although the pandemic and resulting restrictions also caused disruptions Oil from the track getting into storm water runoff is the chief concern. Mr Nelson said he hopes a solution to the problem has been found and the club is now waiting for some fine weather to have it installed. However, that won't mean an immediate return to the track for frustrated club members. "When that happens we will need to test its performance,'' Mr Nelson continued. "We will have to meet council requirements before we can even think about racing again.'' Mr Nelson added that when the club receives the all clear considerable maintenance will need to be carried out on the track to get it in a suitable condition for racing. "I don't have a date in mind as to when we might be able to resume,'' he admitted. "But I think it's going to be a long process.'' RELATED: Take a lap with Troy Bayliss at the Old Bar Roadside Circuit State junior dirt track titles at Old Bar The club has been racing at the Old Bar track since the early 1960s. Taree has hosted Australian and State junior and senior championships while the Troy Bayliss Classic, run between 2013 and 2016 attracted world-class riders and crowds of more than 5000. "We've been racing there a long time and we haven't made any impact on the environment,'' Mr Nelson said. "But higher standards are now expected and we'll meet those standards.'' He added that the minikhanas, for riders aged between four years and 16 have continued to gain in popularity. These concentrate on rider safety and skill development before concluding with a mini motocross conducted in the centre of the track. Meanwhile club member Hayden Nelson heads to the next round of the Australian Supersport 300 and Yamaha Finance R3 Cup championships at Goulburn's Wakefield Park on April 22 to 24. After two rounds the 14-year-old is fourth in the R3 Cup and eighth in the Supersport 300. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/e41edd98-1121-4c8d-acd4-fb50dda459cd.jpg/r0_98_843_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg