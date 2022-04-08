newsletters, editors-pick-list, Black Head Surf Life Saving Club, Diamond Beach, Blackhead Tennis Club, Hallidays Point

How do you stop the increasing incidence of vandalism and senseless trashing is a question many small communities are struggling to find answers to? The Hallidays Point community is hoping a public meeting will provide some answers following a growing spate of incidents over the past 12-18 months, involving mainly tweens and teenage youths. A community meeting will be held this Tuesday evening, April 12 at the Black Head Surf Life Saving Club (BHSLSC) from 6.30pm. MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin, and representatives from council, Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead's office, Manning Great Lakes Police District and graffiti buster, Ted Bickford have been invited to attend the meeting. According to Diamond Beach resident, John Griffiths the community is fed up with the seemingly never ending incidents and perceived inactivity from local police. Mr Griffiths cited an incident when the BHSLSC personal protection equipment room was significantly trashed about 18 months ago. The room contained vital life saving equipment and general rescue gear, including a defibrillator "Surf life saving rely heavily on this equipment to save lives," Mr Griffiths said. While CCTV (closed-circuit television) identified the culprits, their punishment was a 'talking to' , and a promise from the 10-17-year-olds not to do it again. "Everyone thought that would be the end of it,' Mr Griffiths said. In more recent times the an empty beer keg, glass bottles and garbage bins have been thrown into the local ocean baths, while the tennis club has been subjected to garbage strewn across courts, a defibrillator stolen, and recovered twice, security light smashed and set alight on several occasions. "All this has to be cleaned up by community members." Exercise equipment at Lions Park has been damaged and tagged with graffiti. "We are getting no action from the police, especially when kids are repeat offenders." Mr Griffiths said an objective of the meeting was for these youngsters to be made aware of the consequences of their actions. "It is not about incarceration; we don't want to send them to juvvie. "We want to show these people we will not tolerate this."

