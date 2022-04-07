Manning Valley Choral Society invites new members for next production

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Hot on the heels of their concerts of 60s music held on the weekend of April 2 and 3, members of the Manning Valley Choral Society (MVCS) are about to commence preparations for their newest musical offering, Animated Soundtracks To Life. The brainchild of long time member Paul McDonell, the program is a fusion of recognised and more recent songs that have been used as theme pieces and/or significant plot 'commentary' backdrops to animated films and television series. Based on the auditory influences of music - that hearing a piece often evokes happy memories of that period - Paul has spent considerable time in arranging these pieces into beautiful and redolent works, providing choristers with challenging, yet attainable harmonies. There are well-known pieces, such as Let It Go from Frozen and Once Upon A December from Anastasia, to the complex but haunting Lilium from the anime Elfin Liedm and medleys combining one theme from many influences, such the combined medley of Reflection (Mulan), I See the Light (Tangled) and Strangers Like Me (Tarzan). The program will be accompanied on electric piano by the talented and capable Cameron Waugh. To be performed mid November, rehearsals commence on Thursday April 21, at the Rise Church of Christ Auditorium at 95 Victoria Street, Taree from 7pm to 9pm. There will be a familiarisation session on Thursday, April 7 at the same venue from 7pm. New and prospective members are welcome to come along.

