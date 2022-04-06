Difficult preparation for Mid Coast

sport, local-sport,

Mid Coast's women's National Premier League coach Mick Grass has described this season's interrupted preparation as 'worse than last year'. In 2021 the Middies had to deal with floods and resulting closed fields. "But at least last year it came and went fairly quickly - it was all over in about three weeks,'' he said. "This year we've been on a football field three times in seven weeks because of all the wet weather. And there's more rain forecast this week.'' The squad has trained on Manning Hockey's synthetic surface fields and even went to a tennis court on one occasion. Grass said this is one of the reasons the Middies have made a slow start, losing the opening two fixtures 4-0 and 6-0. Last Sunday's game against New Lambton was washed out. This weekend Mid Coast heads to Newcastle to play Adamstown Rosebuds. The game will be on a synthetic pitch at the Lake Macquarie Regional Facility at Speers Point. "This will definitely go ahead so we're desperate to get a full training session in,'' Grass said. He said Adamstown fields a young side bolstered by Jets Academy and Young Matildas representatives. "They're hard running and energetic and they come at us at 100 miles an hour,'' Grass said. Technically Newcastle Jets stars, goalkeeper Claire Coelho and defender Hannah Brewer are available. However Coelho is receiving treatment for an injury and will be sidelined for a couple of weeks. "I'm still waiting to hear from Hannah,'' Grass said. He added no date has yet been decided on for the postponed game against New Lambton.