community,

Following on from the success of Taree Quota Club's International Women's Day Dinner, the girls in pink are joining forces with Wingham Red Cross to present a mega fundraising event in support of local charities. "The Winter Wonderland of Fashion Parade and Afternoon Tea" on April 30 will spotlight the new season's winter fashions of Ashlea Road Boutique, Wingham. The parade is scheduled for 2pm at St Matthews Anglican Church Hall, Bent Street, Wingham. Tickets are available until Tuesday, April 26 from Ashlea Road Boutique and cost $25 per person. The price of the ticket includes a welcome champagne and nibbles, the parade, and the now famous Quota afternoon tea, which of course includes all the home baked goodies the ladies are well known for. The Red Cross ladies will be running a raffle on the day and Quota are providing lots of lucky door prizes. Make a date in your diary, invite your friends and join the fun to support these local ladies who do so much for our local community. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/30f60ac4-1649-4ac2-a8e3-fa7e28d312ba.jpg/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg