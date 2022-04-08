sport, local-sport,

AN end of season cricket trip will deprive Taree Wildcats of two of their most experienced players for the Coastal Premier League clash against Port United at the Coffs Harbour Football Centre tomorrow Saturday Ricky Campbell and Jackson Witts will both be celebrating United's Manning tier 1 cricket premiership with team-mates, so they'll miss the encounter. Campbell has returned to the Wildcats this year after a successful three season stint in rugby union. He scored Taree's lone goal in the 3-1 loss to Sawtell last Saturday. Both Campbell and Witts head off with the blessing of Taree captain-coach, Shannon Hall. "I'd do the same thing myself,'' he smiled. The Wildcats will also be without the injured duo of Kyle Brady and Mitch Walet. Walet damaged his ankle in the clash against Sawtell last weekend and it was originally feared he faced a lengthy stay on the sidelines. However, the prognosis is more favourable. "He hasn't done any ligament damage, but he'll still be out three to four weeks,'' Hall explained. One player has also tested positive to COVID since last weekend. "We're still waiting to see if there's any knock-on effect from that,'' Hall said. On a positive note experienced Cassidy Veitch returns after missing last week's encounter. The game has been switched to a synthetic surface pitch after the Coffs stadium was closed due to forecast rain, with the first grade clash now to start at 1.30. The Wildcats will now be playing at the same time as nearby rivals, Southern United from Forster-Tuncurry, with the Ospreys taking on Coffs United. Hall admits the Wildcats will field an inexperienced side, compounded by the loss of Campbell and Witts. He hadn't named the replacements at the time of going to press. RELATED: Super Round fixtures switched to synthetic pitches However, he wants to build on last week's game, where he was generally happy with the effort. Scores were locked at 1-1 deep into the second half before the Wildcats conceded late goals when their fitness faded. "We have to keep it simple and not overplay our hand, as was the case at times last week,'' Hall said. Port United had a 1-1 draw with the highly rated Coffs Tigers last week and Hall expects they'll be a formidable opponent. Meanwhile the five team Coastal Premier League Women's competition will start this weekend. Four of the five teams are from the Coffs Harbour-based North Coast Football, with Macleay Valley Rangers the only representative from Football Mid North Coast (FMNC). The competition will be first grade only. Officials are confident more sides will join in 2023, including clubs from the FMNC zone.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/6e2909e7-eba1-48d0-b179-45c396c6df73.jpg/r0_127_2048_1284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg