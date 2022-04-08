community,

The Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade's crew are taking some time out to spend Good Friday with their community. They will be giving out Easter eggs for the children of Coopernook starting at the park at 5pm on April 15. Listen for the siren. Make sure you go along and say hi. The Lansdowne Fishing Club had its weigh in on the weekend with only one member weighing in. Les Gardner caught 10 bream with a total bag weight of 4.318kg. His largest bream weighed 0.818kg. The next monthly fishing club fundraiser seafood raffle will be held this Saturday evening, April 9. There will be 15 meat trays, 10 seafood trays, five seafood vouchers and the $40 supporters tray. Raffle draw starts at 6.30pm. The fishing club and the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will be combining for an Easter raffle to be held on Thursday evening, April 14. There will be 20 meat trays, 20 seafood trays and $100 worth of Easter eggs. Tickets are on sale from 5pm, drawn at 6.30pm. Following the raffles there will be live music by No Principles. The Lansdowne Fishing Club will be holding their second outing, a barbecue and family day at Manning Point on Sunday, April 10 from 9.30am. Their club pairs bowls will be held on Saturday, May 14. Anyone wishing to play can put their name on the list at the club. Their next fishing outing will be on May 6, 7 and 8 with the target species for the outing being trevally and bream. The next order for anyone wishing to purchase fishing club shirts or jackets will be placed at the end of April. Orders can be placed on the list at the club. A trivia night is being organised at the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Saturday evening, April 30. The fun will commence at 6pm. Get your table of eight together or if you cannot make a team of eight the organisers will be team you with others. It will be a fundraising night with all proceeds going to Lismore flood relief via Flood Help Northern Rivers. More details on how to book will be available next week. The Lansdowne Community Hall Managers are grateful to the Federal Government for funding to upgrade of the hall. We were one of the many halls in our area who gained funding for improvements and upgrades. This was made possible through the government bushfire recovery grants and the works were facilitated through the MidCoast Council. Work included: That is a total of $21,403.64.

