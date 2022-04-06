Quota donations on the way to flood victims at Lismore

community,

A trailer load of household goods, electrical cords, vinegar, clothing and bedding departed Taree recently on its way to Lismore to be distributed amongst those most in need of support and supplies in the flood ravaged Northern Rivers, with the help of Chris Barrett of Old Bar Lions Club. The trailer-load of items were all generously donated by Manning residents at a pop-up shop recently set up by Taree Quota Club for the purpose. Quota is continuing to raise money (over and above the more than $9000 raised through donations at the pop up shop) with a Mega Raffle, with lots of prizes donated by many businesses in our area. "If you see the ladies in pink at their raffle table please step up and buy a ticket, you will be helping a very worthy cause and you never know, you could also win a great prize," Fiona Campbell of Taree Quota Club said. Janenne Towers, president of Taree Quota Club, said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of the Manning community and she wished to thank everyone for their support, in particular the businesses who contributed goods and gift vouchers to the Quota cause. "Please accept our sincere thanks for your continued support," Janenne said. The raffle will be drawn on Easter Saturday (April 16) at the Hub Markets at Taree Showground. All monies raised will be forwarded to the Quota Club of Lismore for distribution to those in need in the Northern Rivers region.

