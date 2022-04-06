newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TAREE Panthers junior rugby league players will be able to hone their defensive skills following the donation of two tackle wheels to the club's mini age teams by the Taree Old Boys group. The old boys make a donation of equipment each year to either the Panthers, Taree Red Rovers or Taree City Bulls. Taree Old Boys is made up of former players, supporters or committee members from current or former junior and senior league clubs based in Taree. The group's season launch was held last weekend at the Manning Hotel. Two functions are held each season in conjunction with Taree City Bulls homes games while the group is also involved in the annual bowls challenge against Wingham Old Boys. Meanwhile the Group Three Junior League season will be underway from Friday, April 22 with a girl's league tag gala night at Taree Recreation Ground. The annual knockout for the remaining grades will also be held at the recreation ground on Saturday, April 23. A mini league gala day (under 6s-9s) will be played at Woods Street, Port Macquarie on Sunday, April 24. The opening round of the season-proper is scheduled for Saturday, April 30. Canterbury Bankstown's Junior Pathways and Elite Academy staff will conduct a skills clinic for under 14 and 15 players at the recreation ground next Wednesday (April 13) from 2pm to 4pm. This is free and is available to all players. For further information contact Ben Stewart on 0410 418 500.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/ba05dda9-9bfc-4f0a-821e-eba0136aa159.JPG/r0_229_2992_1919_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg