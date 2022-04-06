newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A variety of activities are planned across the Mid Coast as part of Youth Week 2022. Theme for Youth Week 2022 is "It's up to YOU'th". MidCoast Youth Awards Nominations for the 2022 MidCoast Youth Awards will open during Youth Week. The MidCoast Youth Awards is an initiative of Taree PCYC and MidCoast Council that recognises the valuable contributions young people aged 12-24 by celebrating the achievements of individuals across seven categories (The Arts, Community Service, Leadership, Sports, Wellbeing, Resilience and Entrepreneurship). Award categories (except for the entrepreneurship category) are split into two age groups, 12 to 17 years and 18-24 years with the winner of each category receiving a $250 cash prize. Only young people aged 18-24 are eligible for the Entrepreneur Award. Anyone can nominate a young person for a Youth Award by completing the nomination form before Sunday, June 26. More information, and the online nomination form can be found via council's website. Youth Week Photo Exhibition The annual Youth Week Photo Exhibition is on again! Photos that have been submitted will go on exhibition at the Manning Regional Art Gallery from the beginning of Youth Week, and will be displayed in shop front windows in Forster (Wharf Street) and Gloucester (Church Street). Anyone can view the images online at https://woobox.com/bkrt7s. Art workshops MidCoast Council is also partnering with the Manning Regional Art Gallery to deliver a series of art workshops. All workshops are free: Wattle Ceramics Workshops (Taree) Two ceramics workshops that will teach participants how to create their own ceramic pieces. Each participant will create 2-3 pieces in the workshop, with the pieces glazed and fired by the facilitator and returned to the participants two weeks later. Dates: Thursday, April 7 (4:30-6:30pm) and Saturday, April 9 (10am-noon) at Manning Regional Art Gallery Registration link: Thursday Workshop / Saturday Workshop Skateboard Deck Art Workshops (Tuncurry and Gloucester) Two skateboard deck paint workshops will be run that will see participants design, create and paint their design on a skateboard deck. Dates: Monday, April 11, 1-3pm (John Wright Park, Tuncurry) and Tuesday, April 12, 1-3pm (Billabong Park, Gloucester) Registration link: Tuncurry Workshop / Gloucester Workshop Drawing with Scissors drop-in workshops (Taree) The Manning Regional Art Gallery will also be facilitating three 'drop-in' art sessions that will see participants create colourful cut outs that will be used to generate ideas for a mural that will be featured in the First Steps Count Child and Community Centre. Dates: Tuesday, April 12, Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14 (all running from 1-3pm) at Manning Regional Art Gallery No registration required - young people can drop in to the gallery at any point during the allocated times to participate. Movie Night at the Pool - Gloucester A family friendly movie night for young people at the Gloucester pool on Saturday, April 9. Two movies will be screened - Raya and the Last Dragon, and Jungle Cruise - with the kiosk open and Gloucester Rotary providing a barbecue. Entry to the pool complex is free and screenings are from 5pm-9pm (first movie at 5.15pm, second movie at 7.15pm) PCYC Youth Games Day PCYC Taree will be running a games day including a trivia challenge, scavenger hunt, bouldering challenge, volleyball and basketball and a star jump challenge, on Sunday, April 10 from 2pm to 6pm. The PCYC is located at 95 Commerce Street, Taree and the event is free. Parkour Workshops A series of parkour workshops will be delivered in Hawks Nest-Tea Gardens by Newcastle Parkour on Tuesday, April 12. The workshops are free thanks to the generous sponsorship and organisation of the Tea Gardens Soccer Club. Registration: https://www.newcastleparkour.com/booking-calendar/tea-gardens-hawks-nest-workshop YOUth Speak forum All schools were invited to participate in a Youth Forum designed to bring students together to have a say on decisions and projects that affect them. Four schools opted to participate in the forum, held on Tuesday, April 5, with the focus of the content being the Child Safe Standards and feedback for a series of upcoming creative workshops. School-based events All schools were also offered the opportunity to access a small amount of funding to support the delivery of an in-school event or activity to celebrate Youth Week. Again, four schools opted to participate in this opportunity and will be delivering a variety of activities throughout the first week of Youth Week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/dbe3fa1c-a1af-4247-92ff-d1fd68f1d230.jpg/r12_0_4987_2811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg