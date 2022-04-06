Coastal Premier League Super Round fixtures switched to synthetic pitches due to forecast rain

news, local-news,

THE Coastal Premier League Men's Super Round planned for this Saturday and Sunday at C.ex Coffs International Stadium will be moved to the Coffs Football Centre's all-weather synthetic pitches due to forecast rain. Taree Wildcats will play Port United with Forster-Tuncurry's Southern United to tackle league heavyweights, Coffs United. The Super Round sees all 12 men's clubs play 12 first and reserve grade matches in one place for the first time and was to be played on Saturday and Sunday but will now be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Football administrators were advised by Coffs Harbour City Council on Tuesday that the stadium won't be available if there was any further rain between Tuesday and the weekend. As of 6pm Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting rain of between 45mm and 110mm up to Sunday evening. Coffs Airport recorded 40mm on Monday and Tuesday. Given the scenario presented by the venue owner and the official forecast, administrators decided to switch venues well in advance to allow teams sufficient time to adjust. The revised schedule for the weekend will be announced on Wednesday night. There will be no entry charge to the Coffs Football Centre. Those who have already purchased their tickets for the C.ex Coffs International Stadium have received a full refund. North Coast Football and Football Mid-North Coast will cover the cost of hiring the Coffs Football Centre. Both Taree and Southern United had first round fixtures last weekend switched to the synthetic pitches due to wet fields. Taree played Sawtell while Southern United took on Boambee. Southern United's game was originally to be played at Tuncurry.

