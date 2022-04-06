sport, local-sport,

TAREE High School's Frazer Merrick was a member of the Hunter under 15 touch football side that won the NSW Combined High Schools championship at Nelson Bay. Scott Jacklin from Chatham High was the coach. Hunter played nine pool games winning seven losing one and drawing one. The side moved through to the semi-final where they accounted for Western 6-4 This set up the clash against Sydney North in the final, where Hunter scored a convincing 5-2 win. "We dominated the final from start to finish,'' Jacklin said. "The side's attack improved on day two when the weather cleared for the final.'' Hunter had six players selected in the NSWCHS team, all coming from the Newcastle/ Doylason area. "Frazer played on the wing and went well scoring and saving tries. He is eligible for this team again next year,'' Jacklin added Taree Touch referees Phil Rainger and Graham Goodwin both officiated at the championship and controlled the girl's final.

