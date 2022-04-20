community,

The 55th annual Taree and District Eisteddfod opens at Manning Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, April 20 with the vocal section. The dance section attracted hundreds of entries and begins on April 26, through to May 8. The piano section is judged between May 20-22, followed by the instrumental and band section from May 23 to May 28. The Star Burst section, initiated last year, celebrates "diversity and ability in our community through inclusion in music performance." and is held from May 23 to May 28. "Start Burst" encourages participation in the performing arts by members of the community who require additional assistance, help or technology. Performers are celebrated for their participation and performance both as individuals and groups in vocal and instrumental sections. These sections are open to: Performers who are visually impaired; Performers who are hearing impaired; Performers who have a communication disability; Performers with a learning or cognitive disability; Performers with a mental health or emotional disability; Performers with limited mobility; Performers who are students from areas of disadvantage. The speech and drama section is scheduled for June 4 to 10 and the grand concert will be held at the entertainment centre on Saturday, June 11 at 2pm.

