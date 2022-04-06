Blackhead Tennis Club to be illuminated

news, local-news,

Blackhead Tennis Club is benefiting from $60,000 in community funding to install lighting, enabling the use of the courts at night. The club welcomes the funding and hopes to encourage more people to pick up a racket and play at their local court. "We are hoping to start evening competitions and expand the usage of the club to a wider demographic once the lights are installed," Elizabeth Bridges, vice president of Blackhead Tennis Club said. "In the winter in particular, the courts are dark by the time children get home from school and adults get home from work making it difficult for people to play during the week. The new lights will change that." The funding was granted under the NSW government's Infrastructure Grants program. Infrastructure Grants are an important part of boosting the economy and rebuilding struggling communities that are still feeling the impact of COVID-19. "Some communities struggled to maintain sports, cultural and other social activities during COVID-19, so the funding can back projects that are beneficial for communities," Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said. Infrastructure Grants are made possible through the NSW government's ClubGrants Category 3 Fund, which reinvests a contribution from the state's registered clubs gaming machine profits back into community projects. To find out more or to apply, visit responsiblegambling.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/7e4a91e9-a763-49ec-8014-9d34179308f7.jpg/r1_178_1075_785_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg