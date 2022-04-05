newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE women's minor premier in the Mid North Coast Hockey League will earn the right to host this year's men's and women's grand finals. Six sides - four from the Manning and two from Port Macquarie-Hastings - will contest the women's league this season with five sin the men. Three of the men's sides will be from the Manning. The new season will be underway from Saturday, April 23. The league was inaugurated last year and it was decided the minor premiers on odd years from the men's competition would host the grand final. This reverts to the women's in even years. Manning club Sharks finished on top of the men's ladder after the 2021 competition rounds, so the grand finals were scheduled to be played at the Manning Hockey Centre on Saturday, August 14. However, that was the day when the NSW government put the State into lockdown, so neither the men's or women's games went ahead and the season was eventually cancelled. Sharks were due to play Camden Haven in the men's with Taree Tigers to clash with Port Thunder in the women's. Manning Hockey official Tony Lewis said Sharks will again be favoured in the men's division. "They've got a red hot side this year. If anything, they're stronger than last season,'' he said. However, he added the women's competition looks more even, with both Hastings sides, Port Thunder and Camden Haven, sure to be strong contenders. "Last year all six teams had a chance of qualifying for the finals going into the last round in the women's competition,'' Mr Lewis said. RELATED: Hockey league should run for a full season says Chatham captain-coach Under the league's finals format the minor premier moves straight through to the grand final on Saturday, August 20, with second playing third to decide the other position. "If we played a full finals series, the teams missing out of the semis wouldn't play hockey for a month,'' Mr Lewis explained. Competition points in the men's and women's league also count in the Manning domestic division one competition. The Manning semi-finals in all grades will start in early September. Mr Lewis said there'll be premier league games played in the 2.30pm and 4pm time slots each Saturday at the Manning Hockey Centre. "We're hoping people will come out to the game, watch some good hockey and also use the (bar and canteen) facilities at the clubhouse,'' he added.

