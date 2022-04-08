news, local-news,

THE 2021/22 surf life saving season was at times challenging for Crowdy Head nippers. "We had a late start due to the Public Health rules with vaccinations and then we had some rough seas,'' Junior Activities Group (JAG) director Tilly Forrest said. "I think we only had about 10 good beach days during the summer.'' The season opened on Sunday, December 5, more than two months later than usual. Tilly blames this for a drop in nipper numbers. "We had 44, down from 77 in 2020/21,'' she said. Despite these setbacks, Tilly described the season as 'really enjoyable, really successful. "The kids who were there really wanted to be part of the club,'' she said. Tilly added a highlight was hosting the Lower North Coast Branch championships (junior and senior) for the first time in 18 years. Surf conditions were described as testing by senior branch officials, however, the carnival was completed without incident. Preparations for 2022/23 will start in late September, with the nippers back on the beach in early October. Tilly is confident that with a full season, the numbers will build up again, while the club also hopes to have representatives competing at the Country Championships to be held at Forster's One Mile Beach in January. The club will also conduct first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) courses during the winter. Crowdy conducted the nippers' presentation in the clubhouse earlier this month. Award winners were: Pointscore Under 8 girls Ruby Carey, boys Billy Crawford Under 9 girls Mia Callagher, boys Kye Stewart Under 10 girls Tallow Eady, boys Jack Gold Under 11 girls Liliana Somers, boys Noah Cross Under 12 girls Nyah Simmons, boys Blake Stewart Under 13 girls Emilia Webb, boys Sebastian Randle Encouragement Under 8s Raina Wood McGuire Under 9s Gracie Farrell Under 10s Jane Rawson Beard Under 11s James Kidd Under 12s Alexis McCarthy Special awards President's award Noah Tener Competitor of the year Blake Stewart Competitor encouragement Kade Tener Perpetual award Alexis McCarthy Age manager Ash Stewart Medallions Ruby Carey, Raina Wood McGuire, Parker Cameron, Mia Callagher, Gracie Farrell, Tessa Savile, Sivhiva Sefokuli, Addison Bayly, Ruby Car, Lilliana Dumas, Tallow Eady, Jane Rawson-Beard, Dakota Leach, Liliana Somers, Lilyana Wade, Heidi Webb, Clara Wood McGuire, Calista Elmer, Nyah Simmons, Alexis McCarthy, Emilia Webb, Frankie Christensen, Zara Turner, Macie Forrest, Charlotte Tullipan. Billy Crawford, Alex McLaughlin, Ollie Fisher, Harper Tener, Rylan Stewart, Fin Callagher, Byron Fisher, Heath Hughes, Kye Stewart, Noah Tener, Kade Turner, Jack Gold, Byron Allan, Noah Cross, James Kidd, Eli Saville, Eion Watkins, Hayden Grant, Blake Stewart, Sebastian Randle.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/55b49b61-94c9-4762-b30e-8437ef37f80f.JPG/r0_281_2992_1971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg