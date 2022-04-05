A taste of what to expect at Manning Made Artisan Fair

community,

Manning Made Artisan Fair is returning to Taree PCYC on the weekend of April 30 and May 1, with even more exhibitors and live entertainment than in previous years. Russell and Rachael Saunders return to Manning Made with yet more creations displaying the beauties of the natural landscape of the Manning Valley. Related: Manning Made Artisan Fair now double the days Visitors to the Fair will be delighted with the range of items including jewellery, clay and wood sculptures, paintings and smaller items such as cards that three generation s of the Saunders family have produced. Their work encompasses both traditional and contemporary art. Also returning to the Artisan Fair are the Manning Great Lakes Woodworkers. This group will demonstrate their creativity on a wood lathe and a scroll saw. Members make a variety of objects from fine decorative woodwork to functional furniture, such as stools and coffee tables. Some of their members also construct wonderful wooden toys. Among the creative members of the group is Bernie Parmenter who assembles marvellous marquetry wall hangings. Also returning is the Ripper Timber Carver demonstrating his prowess on the chain saw. Terry Everingham was given a chainsaw 20 years ago and taught himself to carve native animals and birds from timber sourced from the local area, including red and white cedar, rosewood, camphor laurel, gidgee and burl. Terry creates a large number of different animals including his signature wombat crawling out of its log home. He also produces a range of decorative wall pieces and hangings. Back once more at Manning Made is the Art and Soul Art Group. This group of retired members of the armed forces, police and ambulance service meet regularly to develop their artistic skills. Ron Hindmarsh and Jillian Oliver provide art lessons teaching perspective and composition in a supportive environment with lots of chat and laughter. Their art ranges from painting and drawing to sculpture. A range of their art works will be for sale and there will also be the opportunity to stop and have a chat about their work. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/88f07966-44fd-485f-a9c6-9daa7e8a60d5.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg