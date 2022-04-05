sport, local-sport,

TAREE Little Athletics Club wound up a successful year with a presentation held at Inflatable World. Despite problems caused by COVID-19 and wet weather, the club reported an increase in registrations in 2021/22. Members are now looking forward to the start of the 2022/23 season in September. Club days are held at Taree Recreation Ground on Friday afternoons. Points champions Points were obtained for participating in events, as well as each time an athlete achieved a personal best in an event. This award recognises participation and improvement. Winners were under 6 girls Harper Butler, boys Fletcher Davies; under 7 girls Evie Cox, boys William Collins; under 8 girls Annabel Lowndes, boys Theo Puckeridge; under 9 girls Emily Galati, Marlee Simmonds (tied), boys Noah Wright; under 10 girls Emmy Gregory, boys Oliver Lowndes; under 11 girls Tahnee Cox, boys Isaac Alley; under 12 girls Ivy Hoadley, boys Thomas Lowndes; under 13 girls Penny Costanzo, boys Cade Van Ewyk-Campbell; under 14 girls Jannali Simms; under 15-17 girls Brooke Hosgood, boys Ethan Biles. 2021/22 club champion This major award is based on a points system which compares times/distances in all events with the NSW record for each age group (the same point score system used for multi event championships). Scores are adjusted based on number of events that were available for each age group this season. The award recognises the overall highest achieving all-round athlete. Winner Brooke Hosgood, runner up Ivy Hoadley RELATED: Revival for Taree Little Athletics Running in spikes was a boost for Brooke Knee injury didn't stop versatile Cade Top 10 in club champion point scores: 2021/22 President's Award Winner: Jenny Wyllie This award is chosen by the 2021/22 president Usha Dennes and recognised the many hours Jenny spent contributing to the running of the club. The club also had top 10 finishes at the State championships held in Sydney. Brooke Hosgood won the under 17 girl's 1500 metres and was seventh in the under 17 800m. Braxtyn Squires finished ninth in the under 10 boys 1100m walk. This was only the second time Braxtyn had participated in this race, with the first time being at regional titles in January. Jannali Simms was ninth in under 14 girl's 200m hurdles in the second time she competed in this event, the first time being at regional. Jannali was also 10th in 80m hurdles.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/7f594f88-14d7-4130-84a6-b92b24fed16d.JPG/r0_144_2992_1834_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg