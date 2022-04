sport, local-sport,

WINGHAM Wolverines made it two wins from two starts by defeating Taree City Tigers in the second round of the Manning Netball division two competition. However, the Wolverines had to fight hard to get the competition points, eventually coming away 35-27 victors. In the rain-marred opening round Wingham accounted for CJ Devils 42-19. Matches were played in more favourable weather conditions in the second round. Heavy rain saw games cancelled in three time slots in the opening round.

