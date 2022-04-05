newsletters, editors-pick-list,

WINGHAM-based Sky Racing greyhound commentator, Jason Lincoln hopes She's a Pearl will continue her love affair with Wentworth Park in Saturday night's Golden Easter Egg Final. The 520 metre race carries $350,000 prizemoney. Lincoln bought a share of She's a Pearl in December through the Greyhound HQ group. She's had 29 starts for 19 wins, including 12 of her last 13 for prizemoney of $91,000. "I've never had a greyhound like her,'' Lincoln said. "It's exciting. She just loves Wenty Park and she's only been beaten once for us.'' Lincoln will be working for Sky at the meeting. She's a Pearl is trained by Jodie Lord and will start the $1.95 favourite. Two Manning trainers will have dogs involved at Wentworth Park on Saturday night. Sharen Grey from Killabakh will have Nimble Lulu in the Group 1 Association Cup Final worth $100,000 while Jess Savage's She's Savage will feature in the $25,000 Ultra Sense Final. Meanwhile three heats of the Taree Cup will be on the card for Taree's 12 race program at BBet Park on Wednesday. Racing will start at 11.12am. The Taree Cup will be a feature event in the club's Easter Carnival.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/aa0d1603-b8b3-40f1-a0e5-0c1a0b79f2d8.jpeg/r397_225_1163_658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg