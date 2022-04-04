sport, local-sport,

NETBALLERS had more favourable weather conditions for the second round of the Manning Valley competition. Three timeslots were cancelled on the opening week of matches due to heavy rain. However, games went ahead last Saturday without disruption. A total of 30 teams are playing in the various grades this year. The competitions are scheduled to conclude on Saturday, September 10 when grand finals will be conducted. Manning junior representative teams will be heading to State championships this year, with the 12s, 13s and 14s off to Sydney in July and the under 17s playing in June. Manning will host a representative carnival on Sunday, May 22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/b8f486f3-4354-4fae-9cc9-972ea685e588.JPG/r0_45_2378_1389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg