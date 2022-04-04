newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THREE injuries in the second half and a disrupted preparation hindered Taree Wildcats in the 3-1 loss to Sawtell in the opening round Coastal Premier League football clash at Coffs Harbour. Sawtell led 1-0 at the break following an own goal to Taree captain-coach Shannon Hall. Ricky Campbell, in his first game of football since 2018, pulled a goal back for the Wildcats in the second half. However, Sawtell finished the stronger and sealed the result with two goals in the final 10 minutes against a tiring defence. Hall said an ankle injury sustained by Mitch Walet was the most serious of the Wildcats injured trio. "It blew up pretty badly, he'll be out for at least a month,'' Hall said. Kyle Brady and Tim Walker were the other casualties, however, Hall is confident they'll be right for next week's Magic Round to be played at Coffs Harbour. Here all games are scheduled to be played at the Coffs Harbour International Stadium. Taree will meet fellow Football Mid North Coast club Port United. Hall was reasonably happy with the side's performance in the first hit-out for the season, especially with the number of training sessions disrupted due to wet weather and COVID-19. "A lack of fitness killed us in the end,'' he said. "And getting the three injuries didn't help.'' He said Jackson Witts and Sean Walker were standouts for the Wildcats. The game was switched to the synthetic field at Coffs Harbour the this was a first for the majority of the Taree players. Taree's reserve grade squandered a 4-2 lead to come away with a 4-4 draw. "They choked at the end, but otherwise that was a good performance,'' Hall said. "Two of the goals were scored by 15-year-olds, so that's a promising sign.'' Meanwhile, league newcomers Southern United from Forster-Tuncurry started the season in style by defeating Boambee 2-1. The Ospreys led 2-0 at halftime after goals to Jake Camilleri and Beau Wynter and withstood a barrage from Boambee in the second half to claim the win. Southern will tackle competition heavyweights Coffs United next Saturday.

