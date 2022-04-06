community,

Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin was on assignment at Harrington last weekend when he noticed homes along Crowdy Head Road, near the Harrington Beach caravan park, surrounded by water. Then by coincidence he came across photographs in the Manning River Times archives, from May 28, 2003, showing flooding of homes along the same stretch of road. MidCoast Council believes the flooding could be due to the high tide, on the back of storm surge from heavy surf conditions that was experienced in the days prior. Low-lying areas in both Harrington and Manning Point were affected. Wave action at high tide forced seawater up and into public areas that would normally be high and dry. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/e1482c14-009d-469a-9297-4746601714e6.JPG/r0_39_2000_1169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg