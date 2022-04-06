community,

Easter celebrations commence at Old Bar next Friday, April 15 at 10am at Our Lady of Fatima church with the annual ecumenical Stations of the Cross. The congregation commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus in the grounds of the church or inside the church in the event of rain. The Catholic congregation of Old Bar has hosted this event for many, many years and it is believed to be the longest running stations of the cross event in the area. All congregations traditionally join this important event. Anglican: Palm/Passion Sunday, April 10 only one parish service at 9am at St John's Taree. This will coincide with a farewell to Fr Peter and Fiona Tinney. No service at Old Bar. Easter Day, April 17: 11am at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Catholic: normal mass at 7.30am on April 10 and 17. Next Sunday week, April 17, is the big fundraiser for the Old Bar Community Flood Appeal at Club Old Bar. There will be live music, morning tea, barbecue, jumping castle, a mega raffle and auction. The function will run from 10am until late and the courtesy bus will operate for your convenience. All proceeds will go directly to the affected people. For donations of auction items, contact janeve@bigpond.com or ring Jan on 0404 465 604 or 6557 4093. An Anzac Sunday service will be held on May 1 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Old Bar commencing at 11am. In addition to the normal holy eucharist held that day, members of the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch will be in attendance and an RSL tribute will be conducted. Everyone is welcome. Full size medals may be worn. Old Bar Men's Shed opened their shed to visitors as part of NSW Seniors' Festival last week. They had an open morning where community members could come down to their shed at Trad Oval and see what they get up to. There was an opportunity to try their hand at making a small item as well as having a cuppa. Driving rain affected attendance but some people went along, including Gayle Bowman who saw firsthand the rather smart Colourbond fence hook for pot plants. Racecourse Creek at Old Bar gouged its way further south to exit across the beach in the vicinity of the Rose Street lookout. The gabion wall was not visible. The big tides have been topping into the creek in places and deposited huge amounts of dirty foam which lay in quivering layers up to 20cm deep. This has now gone with the familiar pebbles left. The creek has exited further to the north now but not yet wrapping around the end of the fore dune as in recent years. However, the fore dune has been impacted by the big tides.

