Three new exhibitions, For the Love of DOG, Carbon Tax, and Pushing the Edges: Exploring Contemporary Printmaking have opened at Manning regional Art Gallery.. For the Love of Dog celebrates one of the oldest friends of humans, and one of the earliest animals depicted in art. Curated by the gallery's assistant director Jane Hosking, this exhibition highlights the range of portrayals of the humble dog by Australian artists. The exhibition features paintings, limited edition prints, drawings and sculpture by Michael Bell, Geoff Harvey, Stephen Bird, Robbie Crane, Michelle Dawson, Jane Grealy, Fiona Knox, Penny Ruthberg, Zoe Tweedale, Emily Valentine and Deborah Williams. Carbon Tax is Fiona Lee's personal response to political commentary around climate change and the bushfire crisis. Fiona lost her home and studio to the catastrophic bushfires in November 2019. She seeks government acknowledgement of the link between the firestorms, the resulting devastation and climate change. She has used the scorched remnants of her home as evidence to communicate this through her art. In Pushing the Edges: Exploring Contemporary Printmaking, artists Fran Alexander, Faye Collier, Pat Davidson, Pat Land, Di Podmore and Kath Soper take traditional techniques and create new works in unexpected ways.

