Do you know an outstanding young person? If you do, why not nominate them for a 2022 MidCoast Youth Award? Open to anyone aged between 18-24 years who is living, working or studying in the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) the awards recognise achievements in the arts, community service, leadership, sports, wellbeing, resilience and entrepreneurship. Last year, Hailey Trudgeon won a wellbeing award for her 'narrative therapy' work helping children tell their stories about the fires in Old Bar. Watch the video here. Hailey is just one of 13 local talents to win a $250 cash prize. "Young people like Hailey are the heart and soul of our community," mayor Claire Pontin said. "It's so important we recognise the fantastic contributions young people make in our community every day." Nominations open as the Mid-Coast gears up to celebrate NSW Youth Week. Held from this Monday, April 4-14 Youth Week is an opportunity for young people to get involved in community activities and make their voices heard. There's loads happening across the region, including movie nights, art workshops and a special exhibition at Manning Regional Art Gallery displaying the work of our youth. Nominations for the 2022 MidCoast Youth Awards are open until Sunday, June 26. The awards are an initiative of MidCoast Council and Taree PCYC with support from local service providers and businesses. For more information, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/youthawards. To find out more about Youth Week activities, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/youthevents. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes

