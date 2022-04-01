community,

The annual TasteFest on the Manning food, wine and craft beer festival is going ahead this weekend, however there is a change of venue to the Manning River Rowing Club and Endeavour Place carpark - the carpark next to the rowing club. Tonight's sold-out Charity Producers Dinner is taking place inside the rowing club, while downstairs in the carpark a stage is being erected for a free concert for the community. The Taree High (Saltwater) Dancers will follow a Welcome to Country by Uncle Russell Saunders OAM at 6.30pm to open TasteFest. From 7pm popular duo Grace + Hugh, and their piano, will return to perform on stage for a free public concert. Take a chair and enjoy the show. All food, wine and beer vendors lined up for the Saturday festival will be attending and setting up in the carpark, and all music, including the Australian Beach Boys show from 7pm, and children's entertainment, are still taking place. Entry to TasteFest is by gold coin donation, and all profits go to local charities.

