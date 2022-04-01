news, local-news,

Beach accesses between Manning Point and Wallabi Point are currently closed, due to predicted large surf conditions. MidCoast Council, in liaison with NSW Police, has closed all beaches between the two points, which includes access to Farquhar Park camping area. Predictions are for a six-metre surf overnight so the closures have been put in place due to safety concerns. Access roads and beaches have been heavily impacted by this week's flood event, with a large amount of debris on the beaches. The situation will be assessed throughout Saturday (April 2) and accesses will be reopened when it is safe to do so.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/f858c498-6c92-49f0-a248-2b1c82339e77.JPG/r0_174_3264_2018_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg