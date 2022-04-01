news, local-news,

No further flooding is expected in the Manning River. The State Emergency Services this morning issued a statement saying the Manning River at Wingham is expected to remain below the minor flood level (4.90 metres). People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should take the following actions: For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

