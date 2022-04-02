news, local-news,

As rain continues to smash the State, conservation organisation Aussie Ark holds fears for the impacts on Australian wildlife. The rains and subsequent flood events have caused damage to the organisation's Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary and Mongo Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, including damaged predator proof fences, washed away access roads, reforesting works threatened, conservation projects delayed, and wildlife left without homes. "We have experienced weeks of near non-stop rain, and the impacts to our sanctuaries are devastating. Our wildlife has been handed blow after blow in recent years, making the long-term rehabilitation and protection of our wildlife that much more critical," Aussie Ark director, Liz Gabriel said. The flood waters pose a huge threat to wildlife, and their survival. The quickly rising waters have likely flooded burrows and drowned animals such as wombats and echidnas, while critical food sources have been washed away. The destruction of habitat has already been huge, and the impacts will be long lasting, with species displaced and placed at greater risk of predation by feral animals, car strike and disease. In light of the flooding events hammering the East coast of Australia. Aussie Ark set up the Australian Wildlife Flood Appeal to aid in the long term recovery of our wildlife and is calling on the community to help ensure wildlife are given the chance to recover. WHILE YOU'RE WITH US: The appeal will help assist in flood recovery, repair damages, assist in recovering critical reforestation projects and build brighter, long-term futures for our wildlife. Australia's wildlife is in a fragile state. Long term, practical solutions are needed to ensure Australia's unique wildlife have a place in our future. Aussie Ark are working towards protecting the future of our iconic wildlife, creating insurance populations of threatened and endangered species, developing safe havens for our wildlife to call home and rehabilitating damaged ecosystems through intense weed and fire management, tree planting and rewilding activities. Aussie Ark's unique conservation toolbox primes them to produce tangible outcomes for our wildlife. To donate visit: https://www.aussieark.org.au/australian-wildlife-flood-appeal/ About Aussie Ark As a not-for-profit organisation, Aussie Ark raises the necessary funds to continue its ambitious vision. Investment allows for the construction of captive facilities and predator proof fencing on semi-wild parcels of land. Aussie Ark is a registered environmental organisation and charitable institution under the Australian Charity and Not-for-Profit Commission. Aussie Ark has deductible gift recipient status (DGR status) and is registered for GST purposes. More information at www.aussieark.org.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/88fe169c-c067-4fd8-9606-ced8d8ebe4ff.jpeg/r0_78_2501_1491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg