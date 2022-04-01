sport, local-sport,

T has been a sad week for all anglers as the rough seas, rain and wind has prevented most from going fishing. Not many boats have ventured outside this week and those that have didn't catch many fish. It's the same story on the beaches, with conditions too rough for comfortable fishing. The estuary has provided the only results for those willing to face the rain and wind. Good-sized flathead have been taken from the wall at the mouth of the river and bream have been caught at night on the run-in tide. Mud crabs have been plentiful in the lower reaches of the river for those willing to take on the weather. The swamps behind Crowdy beach are full of water and Abbey's Creek and Second Creek are flowing out to seas. When these conditions prevail it is a good idea to float a mulloway bait out near the mouth of the creeks. The mulloway hang round to catch any bait that comes out of the swamp.

