newsletters, editors-pick-list,

IN all probability Wingham Rugby League Club will have to contribute financially to ensure improvements to dressing sheds and canteen area are completed at the Wingham Sporting Complex, the club's home ground. Club president Scott Blanch met with MidCoast Council officers this week to discuss the matter. The Tigers received a $511,000 grant for to the work. "There are a couple of minor issues and the money's run out,'' Mr Blanch said. "We might have to kick the can.'' Mr Blanch is still waiting on costings to see how much the club might have to contribute. "It's only a few little bits and pieces, certainly nothing major,'' he quickly added. He said this won't impact on matches played at the complex this year. Wingham's first home game will be against Port City on Sunday, May 8. Meanwhile, work on the grandstand will start at the conclusion of the season. The club received a $400,000 federal government grant last November for the project.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/856d9a5b-6475-4591-8d2a-c0a614afccdd.jpg/r385_166_1014_521_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg