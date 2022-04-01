newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Little things like threats of minor flooding, soggy ground and bad weather do not deter organisers of TasteFest on the Manning - they simply move the event a little further along the riverbank where it's drier underfoot. The annual TasteFest food, wine and craft beer festival is going ahead this weekend, however there is a change of venue to the Manning River Rowing Club and Endeavour Place carpark - the carpark next to the rowing club. The event's location had to be changed because the original site, Queen Elizabeth Park, has become saturated by recent rain. Lions members were concerned about safety on the day even though much-improved weather is forecast for the weekend. Tonight's sold-out Charity Producers Dinner is taking place inside the rowing club, while downstairs in the carpark a stage is being erected for a free concert for the community. Related: What to expect at Taree's popular food, wine and craft beer festival The Taree High (Saltwater) Dancers will follow a Welcome to Country by Uncle Russell Saunders OAM at 6.30pm to open TasteFest. From 7pm popular duo Grace + Hugh, and their piano, will return to perform on stage for a free public concert. Take a chair and enjoy the show. All food, wine and beer vendors lined up for the Saturday festival will be attending and setting up in the carpark, and all music, including the Australian Beach Boys show from 7pm, and children's entertainment, are still taking place. However, a decision is yet to be made on the always entertaining Rubber Duck Race fundraiser, because of the swollen river. "We are monitoring (the situation)," Phil Grisold of Taree Lions Club said. "It will depend on conditions." The Saturday events run from 10am to 9pm and the Lions aren't worried about the weather, with the day set to be 23 degrees, partly cloudy and some light showers. "We've got a rapidly improving weather forecast. Just as quickly as the rains have come, it will clear," Phil said. Entry to TasteFest is by gold coin donation, and all profits go to local charities. The Manning River Rowing Club and Endeavour Place Car Park are at the end of Stevenson Street, Taree. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/57dfac86-222b-4adf-aa29-030cfd3784a8.jpg/r0_294_3763_2420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg