When Diamond Beach Road was upgraded no allowance was made for pedestrian access from the northern turnoff to Panorama Crescent to the beginning of the 50kph sign. One side of the road is a deep ditch and the other a grassy "verge". In fact they actually dug a deep ditch along our front fence-line and it was only strong and persistent objections on my part that they returned our footpath. Now they have graded back the "verge" from the edge of the road to the fence-line of three ratepaying residents opposite the "Seaview" housing estate. No advice on what or why and there is no safe pedestrian access through this section. Some information has been gained and it appears the plan is to widen the road to allow a turning lane into the housing estate. In fact, the widening will happen on the current resident's side and will not allow reasonable space to give them safe access into or out of their own property, especially if they are towing a trailer, horse or otherwise. This situation will be a tragedy waiting to happen. Wouldn't it make more sense (which seems to be in short supply with councils and developers) to have the road widening on the developer's land. They are the ones putting in the housing estate, they are the ones who want the road widened, they are the ones making money out of this. With regards and deep frustration,

