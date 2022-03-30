sport, local-sport,

OLD Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry admits versatile Kurt Lewis is giving the coaching staff 'a few headaches' going into this year's Group Three Rugby League season. Lewis was in dynamic form in Old Bar's big win over Muswellbrook in a trial at Muswellbrook last weekend. He was also strong in the previous game against Byron Bay. Henry had pencilled in Lewis as a centre. However, he's now having second thoughts. "It's something the coaching staff will have to think about. We don't want him playing in the centres and not getting the ball, Kurt's too good a player for that,'' Henry said. Lewis played in the halves against Muswellbrook but can also fill a back row position. Henry said the run last weekend will likely be Old Bar's last before the season kicks off on April 30. "I'd like to get another game in, but with the weather that's unlikely and if we organise a match too close to the start of the season we risk getting a couple of niggling injuries,'' he reasoned. "At least we've had two games - we're a lot better off then plenty of other sides.'' RELATED: Pirates commit to The Graveyard He said Old Bar took a mixture of first and reserve graders to Muswellbrook. "Muswellbrook started with their first grade side and we led them 16-12 at halftime. We put about 30 points on them in the second half,'' he said. Apart from Lewis, Henry said props Jarad Wooster and Rumone Jackson were outstanding for the Pirates. Old Bar will host Port Sharks in the first match of the year on Saturday, April 30.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/5ee9a667-92ea-4f8d-9764-0b5daf8962b0.JPG/r44_153_1746_1115_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg