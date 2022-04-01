community,

Entries in the Lansdowne Community Hall annual art exhibition are already being received from the local region, Hastings, Sydney, Queensland and Victoria. The art exhibition is scheduled for the weekend of April 30 - May 1. The art committee has been working and planning towards their third show after the successful events in 2019 and 2021. 2020's exhibition was cancelled due to COVID. All artists of any age are invited to enter paintings, drawings or mixed media on paper, board or canvas that have been completed within the last two years. Youth and adult entries must be for sale and ready to hang, with suitable D rings and wire attached to the back. Junior entries do not have to be framed or for sale unless otherwise listed. Maximum size this year has been increased to 100 x 100 cm. There are no classes for photography or sculpture. Entries close on Monday, April 11. Paintings are to be delivered to the hall at 27 Cundle Road, Lansdowne 2430 on Wednesday, April 27. SECTIONS: Junior (7 years and under) - any subject in any medium. First Prize $20. Junior (8 to 12 years) - any subject in any medium. First Prize $30. Youth (13 to 18 years) - any subject in any medium. First Prize $75. Adult: Local Scene - Manning, Great Lakes or Hastings area scene in any medium. First Prize $300. Adult: Equine Subject - featuring a horse or horses in any medium. First Prize $300. Open Section: any subject in any medium. First Prize $300. Entry fees for juniors $2 per entry, youth $3 per entry and adults $5 per entry. Judging of all sections is by people's choice. Entry to the show is by gold coin donation and light refreshments will be available for sale from the hall kitchen. The art committee has thanked those generous sponsors who have donated to this year's event. Entries are already being received from the local region, Hastings, Sydney, Queensland and Victoria. All proceeds from the art show go towards the upkeep of the Lansdowne Hall. Application forms and further information is available from Rhonda Hardes 0418 920 984, email rhardes@bigpond.net.au or Louise Green 0439 594 754. Janine Lisa Friedrich from Upper Lansdowne will be holding the first get together at the Upper Lansdowne Hall to see if there is enough interest in the community to form a book club. If you are interested meet at the hall at 7pm on Tuesday, April 5. You can contact Janine on 0429 264 238 for any further information. This weekend April 1, 2 and 3 is competition weekend for Lansdowne Fishing Club members, with the target species being tailor and snapper. They are also holding a members' family barbecue day out at Manning Point on April 10 starting at 9.30am. Anyone intending to take part must have names on the list at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Saturday night, April 2 the fishing club fundraising raffles tickets will be on sale at 5.30pm and drawn 6.30pm with 15 meat trays and their $40 supporter's tray. Fishing club membership is only $5 an adult and $2 a junior. Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club's chef Deano has updated his bistro menu. It still has a lot of the same dishes, with a few yummy additions and the removal of a few also. Deano will be organising a letterbox drop in the local area as soon as the rain settles. You will also find copies at the Bistro counter, and also at the Lansdowne General Store and Post Office. The Lansdowne School will be holding its Easter Fun Day on Wednesday, April 6. The day's program is: noon to 1.30pm, three craft group activities which includes hat making; 1.30pm to 2ppm will be recess, and from 2pm to 3pm, will be the school assembly, hat parade and the drawing of the Easter raffle. Parents are welcome to attend. Donations of craft items to decorate the Easter hats would be greatly appreciated. Term one ends on Friday, April 8 and students return to school on Wednesday, April 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/1228e202-65f4-4972-82a3-03a876c09e14.jpg/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg