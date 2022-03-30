news, local-news,

MANNING Valley Race Club's SKY2 meeting scheduled for Saturday has been transferred to Gunnedah. Racing NSW Stewards inspected the Taree track and deemed it unsuitable for racing following 30mm of rain in the past 24 hours and 160mm last seven days. There will be no amendments to race distances This is the club's only Saturday meeting for the year. It's also Wingham Rugby League Club's Old Boys day, where the highlight is the Wingham Beef Exports-Wingham Old Boys Cup. The club's Hannam Vale Cup meeting earlier this month was also a victim of wet weather. Meanwhile, promising apprentice jockey Georgina McDonnell has been cleared to return to race riding after being sidelined by injury. McDonnell has been out for two months with rib damage caused when she was thrown onto the running rail during trackwork at Taree. She will return to riding trackwork on Thursday, April 14 to regain fitness for race riding.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/b7309609-6a32-45b5-a123-e830d219ecdf.JPG/r462_214_1811_976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg