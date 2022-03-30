Letter: Hats off to the Mamma Mia team

comment,

Despite several COVID-related challenges and delays, the Taree Arts Council (TAC) has done it again! For decades TAC has produced a series of major shows of the highest professional quality. This year`s "Mamma Mia!" production was no exception. Huge congratulations to director Gayle Cameron and her amazing team. Singers, dancers, musicians, costume, hair and make-up people, set design and construction crews, backstage and front of house crews, and the always important administration and publicity people in the background. Nearly all of these people are volunteers. They have worked for many, many, months to present the show and given countless hours of their unpaid time to ensure success. How lucky are we to live in this beautiful Manning Valley and have such talented and dedicated people in our region? Who needs a "Broadway Show" when we have TAC? A big thank you to the "Mamma Mia!" leaders, cast and crews, not only for your outstanding talents, commitment and professionalism, but also for presenting such a wonderful and uplifting audience experience, especially in these challenging pandemic times. "Thank you for the Music."

