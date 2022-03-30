Manning Point bowlers win State Grade 5 pennant

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MANNING Point Bowling Club travelled to St Georges Basin Country Club for the State finals of the Grade 5 pennants and came away with the winner's flag. The Point did not begin their quest in the best of ways in the first section, suffering a 58-75 loss to Lawson. With two section games to go they could not afford another hiccup, and they rose to the occasion with an 81-61 win over Dubbo City. They continued on their winning way with a hard fought 59-53 decision over Kempsey McLeay RSL. They managed to finish second in their section behind Lawson by just the one point, and this kept them in the contest. It was all knockout from there on, and they had a tough contest against a section winner Ettalong Memorial in the quarter final. Here Manning Point won of two of the three rinks, to come away with a 59-47 victory to advance to the semi-final. This game was a return bout with Lawson, who had soundly defeated them in section play. Again the Point rose to the occasion and completely turned the tables, going from a 17 shot loss in round one, to a 9 shot, 58-49 win - a massive 26 shot turn around. The guys and one girl were confident heading into the final. Herel they faced Marrickville, another team that finished runner-up in their section. As is fitting for a final, this was a titanic struggle right to the end. First one team had a narrow lead, then the other. Scores were tied 48/48 on 48 ends, then tied again at 53/53 on 53 ends. After 61 ends, with just two ends to play, Manning Point held a slender 1 shot lead. In a game that could go either way, Manning Point. prevailed over those last 2 ends to come away with a 63-58 win to claim the State championship. Team members were Vicki Shannon, Roger Rielly, Laurence Nicholls, Phil Ruprecht, John Hones, George Lewis, Adam Seach, Grant Boyd, Noel McLeod, Edward Jolley, Peter Martin and Gavin Boyd. These flags are hard to win, and this is a great achievement for one of the smaller clubs in our zone. Unfortunately none of our other representatives in the other grades could progress past sectional play and were eliminated. GRADE 1 THE finals for this grade were hosted by Forster Bowling Club in absolutely horrendous conditions. Much of the play over the three days was conducted in pouring rain. However, even in these conditions the spectators came out to watch a host of State and Australian representatives battle it out and provide the spectators with some of the best of high class bowls. A big congratulations to the green staff at Forster, who despite the conditions, managed to provide excellent playing surfaces on all three days. Quarter final winners were Charlestown over Belrose, Raymond Terrace over Warilla, Engadine over Mt. Lewis, and in an absolute cliffhanger St. Johns Park defeated Cabramatta. In what may be the shot of the finals, St Johns Park skip, Ben Twist, with his last bowl of the match, trailed the jack into the ditch to make 3 shots, and tie the match up. All players returned to the green to play an extra end, where St Johns Park prevailed. In a one sided semi, Engadine were too good for Charlestown, 80-33. The other semi was far from one-sided, with Raymond Terrace leading for much of this game, and ended up winning two of the three rinks. However the rink skipped by Ben Twist had a 23-12 win to carry the big board, and were 59-56 winners. St Johns Park flew out of the blocks in the final to establish an early lead and were never headed. Engadine battled on, but it was not their day. The longer the match went, the larger the lead to St Johns Park, who ran out 80-42 winners.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/da7c539b-75c1-4b31-ad90-ffe965bc7035.jpeg/r3_124_1265_837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg